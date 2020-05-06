Report: Nordstrom in Short Pump closing permanently

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nordstrom announced on Tuesday that it will be permanently closing 16 full-line stores across the country.
While the company did not specify which stores would be closing, Women’s Wear Daily is reporting that many high-profile locations will be closing, including the location in Short Pump.
The other high-profile locations Women’s Wear Daily is reporting to be closing are in Florida, Colorado and Connecticut.
The company temporarily closed all of its stores on March 17 and will be taking a phased, market-by-market approach to reopening stores. According to Women’s Wear Daily, the stores slated to close - including the Short Pump location - just wouldn’t reopen their doors.
Nordstrom operates currently operates 378 stores in 40 states, including 116 full-line stores in the US, Canada and Puerto Rico.
