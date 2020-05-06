Parsons: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $13 million.
The Centreville, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 33 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 52 cents per share.
The software and infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $971 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $932.1 million.
Parsons expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.95 billion to $4.05 billion.
Parsons shares have declined slightly more than 9% since the beginning of the year.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSN