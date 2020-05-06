Nordstrom in Short Pump closing permanently

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Nordstrom announced on Tuesday that it will be permanently closing 16 full-line stores across the country, including the location in Short Pump.
The company temporarily closed all of its stores on March 17 and will be taking a phased, market-by-market approach to reopening stores.
A spokesperson for the company said the 16 stores, including the Short Pump location, will not reopen their doors to the public and expect them to close by August.
“These types of decisions are never easy because we realize what this means for our employees. We’re committed to taking care of them as best we can, including providing support and resources through this transition,” a spokesperson said.
Nordstrom operates currently operates 378 stores in 40 states, including 116 full-line stores in the US, Canada and Puerto Rico.
