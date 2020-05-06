News to Know for May 6: Double shooting in East End; Trump pushes to open country; Reopening Virginia rally; Water bills in Petersburg; Light rain, clear skies afterwards

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Slowly clearing skies today with a near-record cold weekend on tap.
Cloudy start with light rain before sunrise, then slowly brightening skies.
Many areas go partly sunny this afternoon.
Can’t rule out a stray shower. in the afternoon.
Highs in the low 60s.
Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Tuesday night in Richmond’s East End.
Officers responded to the area near Nine Mile and Creighton Roads Road around 11:30 p.m. for a report of random gunfire.
Upon arrival, officers found two victims in the 3100 block of Nine Mile Road suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both were taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 804-780-1000.
As the coronavirus continues to dominate headlines, NBC12 put everything you need to know in one place to make it easier to stay up to date.
In the United States, President Donald Trump emphasized his determination to see a quick return to normalcy with a visit to an Arizona mask factory that was expected to kick off his regular travels as the nation emerges from seven weeks of virus-imposed isolation.
The push to ease stay-at-home orders comes even as U.S. infection rates outside the New York metropolitan area are rising.
On his visit to Arizona, Trump acknowledged the human cost of returning to normalcy.
“I’m not saying anything is perfect, and yes, will some people be affected? Yes. Will some people be affected badly? Yes. But we have to get our country open and we have to get it open soon,” he said.
Another rally to reopen Virginia is set to take place Wednesday, May 6.
Organizers say it will begin on West Broad Street, the head to 14th Street, then Main Street, followed by 9th Street and end on West Broad Street. The rally will be 1 p.m.-3 p.m.
A previous protest was held on April 22 at Capitol Square. The demonstration included cars and people on foot circling Capitol Square who are against the extended closure of non-essential businesses.
Louisa County announced that they will be offering free drive-thru testing for residents this week.
Testing will be located at the Louisa County Health Department on May 8.
Anyone who is 18 years of age or older who have COVID-19 symptoms can get tested.
Residents must schedule an appointment first by calling 434-972-6261 on May 6 and May 7.
There is a firm message coming from Petersburg’s mayor who is dealing with a complicated issue when it comes to the ongoing saga over water bills.
"People have been helping themselves selves but it’s time for them to pay up and we will be prosecuting to the full extent of the law,” Mayor Sam Parham said.
The mayor claims 138 customers somehow have water after the city disconnected service due to non-payment. That’s not the only concern. Some people are even living in homes where there’s no water during the coronavirus pandemic.
Right now, Petersburg is losing $3.2 million from people who are past due on their water bills.
Henrico police say an arrest has been made and the victim has been identified in a shooting that occurred in Henrico’s East End.
Officers were called to the 5000 block of Miller’s Lane shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday.
After arriving on the scene, police say they located Joseph Baldwin, 22, of Henrico deceased.
After further investigation, Lyanna Chun, 20, of Henrico was charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, say police.
The case is still under investigation.
Deputies said they were called to the Kings Charter area after a citizen reported that their teenage child was “called out by a driver of a stopped pickup truck while walking in the neighborhood.”
The driver did not get out and immediately drove away.
The vehicle was captured on a home surveillance camera at the time of the incident. It is described as a black pickup with a gray camper shell and a Trump sticker on the back.
Deputies said the driver is described as a large white man with red hair and a beard who is about 30-40 years of age, wearing a red shirt and a tattoo on his left wrist. Officials believe it to be an isolated incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Goochland County Public Schools announced that the class of 2020 will graduate at the Goochland Drive-In Theater.
Students will have an opportunity to celebrate a special occasion in their community with their families and friends.
The graduation ceremony will take place on June 16 at 8:30 p.m.
Goochland County Public Schools say more details will be released soon.
Students from Richmond Public Schools continue to receive laptops amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced on March 24, the launching of a new online survey for parents to fill out who have children who need the devices and lack access to technology outside of school operations.
Students who attend these following schools will receive their laptops on May 6:
- Broad Rock Elementary School
- J.B. Fisher Elementary School
- Oak Grove - Bellemeade Elementary School
- E.D. Redd Elementary School
- Westover Hills Elementary School
The Metro Richmond Zoo announced it will temporarily open drive-thru tours for guests.
Starting May 7, guests can enjoy narrated and educational tours while in the comfort and safety of their own vehicles.
The tours will last approximately one hour and allow easy access for social distancing.
Tickets can be purchased on Metro Richmond Zoo’s website.
Visits will be scheduled and capacity will be limited.
Do not follow where the path might lead. Go instead, where there is no path and leave a trail - Ralph Waldo Emerson
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.