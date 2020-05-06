More dispensaries OK’d for Virginia’s soon-to-open medical marijuana program

Sen. Dave Marsden, D-Fairfax, proposed the legislation. The bill was held up after the General Assembly adjourned last month by amendments proposed by Northam. He recommended and lawmakers have since approved a new language that clarifies the program is not limited to “low-THC products.” Patient advocates said that without the change, doctors and pharmacists could still recommend the same strength-THC products, but that the capsules or other delivery devices would have been larger than necessary.