Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HOME-CONFINEMENT
'Hard to be home': Real house arrest veterans mull isolation
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — States have called them stay-at-home orders or shelter-in-place orders. People are calling it isolating or quarantine. But now that many are entering their second month, some Americans think stronger words are more appropriate: like lockdown. Or house arrest. Being told to stay home to slow the spread of the coronavirus may be wearing on millions of Americans, even as some states move to reopen. But the restrictions are familiar for tens of thousands of Americans who were already under court-ordered house arrest before the pandemic began.
VOTING LAWSUIT-PARTIAL SETTLEMENT
Court OKs partial settlement in Virginia voter witness case
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A partial court settlement exempts voters in Virginia’s June primary from a requirement that anyone submitting an absentee ballot must have the ballot signed by a witness. A news release from the American Civil Liberties Union says the U.S. District Court in Lynchburg approved the settlement on Tuesday. It pertains to the June 23 primary and stems from a lawsuit brought by the ACLU. The news release said the case is still pending regarding all elections in 2020 that may be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, including the Nov. 3 election.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS
Court grants 3 Virginia towns permission to move elections
LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Supreme Court has given permission to three towns in Loudoun County to move their municipal elections to next month in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The towns of Lovettsville, Middleburg and Purcellville will now hold their municipal elections to Thursday, June 4. In addition, the towns of Hamilton and Round Hill are scheduled to hold their municipal elections on Tuesday, May 19, two weeks later than originally scheduled. Loudoun County election officials are encouraging voters in the upcoming town elections to cast absentee ballots. People can apply for the ballots online, and the deadline for the June 4 election is May 28.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Virginia governor extends business closures another week
RICHMOND, Va, (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he anticipates allowing nonessential businesses in the state to reopen by the end of next week. Northam's announcement extended by a week an executive order that closed businesses to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The order initially was set to expire on Friday. It is now scheduled to expire on May 15. The governor says the state has made improvements in “flattening the curve,” or slowing the rate of new infections, and he says the state also has procured the necessary medical supplies to deal with new cases. But he says more time is needed before businesses reopen.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ROANOKE BUDGET
Roanoke eyes $3.5 million in budget cuts due to pandemic
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — The city of Roanoke is pondering $3.5 million in budget cuts to help it deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Roanoke Times reports the city council saw the proposed budget on Monday. It included proposals to reduce hours for libraries, closing the city's swimming pools for two summers and less money for cultural organizations. Roanoke’s management and budget office expects expenses to outpace revenues by more than $1.7 million in the next fiscal year. It's expected that about half of the budget cuts will cover that deficit, and the remaining savings will provide a buffer of about $1.8 million in case the lingering effects of COVID-19 on the economy are worse than expected.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TOWN LAYOFFS
Virginia town announces layoffs amid coronavirus outbreak
ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A Virginia town says it is laying off full-time and part-time workers because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The town of Abingdon announced in a statement that the town manager reduced spending in response to revenue projections that suggested losses from taxes on sales, meals and lodging. While not expecting a deficit, Mayor J. Wayne Craig said in the statement that spending cuts mean 13 full-time and 64 part-time town employees will be laid off. Craig also said the town will place a hold on all nonessential spending such as travel, training and equipment replacement.
FISHING DEATH
Virginia man drowns after boat overturns in Tennessee lake
MOORESBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Wildlife officials say a Virginia man drowned in a Tennessee lake after falling from a small boat. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release that 71-year-old Edward McMillan was fishing with a boy on Cherokee Lake in Hawkins County when their vessel overturned Saturday afternoon. Officials say the boat looks like a flat-transom canoe with an outboard engine. It was near a boat ramp when both occupants were sent into the water. The boy was able to pull the man to shore. But McMillan did not survive. Officials say McMillan is from Gate City, Virginia.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-DOCKED SHIPS
3 Norwegian Cruise Line ships dock at Virginia port
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — Three Norwegian Cruise Line ships have docked at a Virginia port during the cruise industry’s voluntary suspension of U.S. operations amid the coronavirus pandemic. Port of Virginia officials said the ships parked at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal this week and will remain there through the end of June. Officials said none of the ships have had passengers since March 24, and each has fewer than 200 crew members. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention regulations mandate the crew members remain on the ships while they are at the port. The cruise line is paying the port a fee for each ship and is covering any associated costs.