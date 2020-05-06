Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

RICHMOND, Va, (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he anticipates allowing nonessential businesses in the state to reopen by the end of next week. Northam's announcement extended by a week an executive order that closed businesses to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The order initially was set to expire on Friday. It is now scheduled to expire on May 15. The governor says the state has made improvements in “flattening the curve,” or slowing the rate of new infections, and he says the state also has procured the necessary medical supplies to deal with new cases. But he says more time is needed before businesses reopen.