Injured pit mix puppy left abandoned in dumpster, sheriff’s office says

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A puppy is recovering after it was left injured and abandoned inside a dumpster behind a fast food restaurant, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
The pit mix puppy was found on April 24 in a dumpster behind the Taco Bell located at 2355 South 17th Street.
The puppy, now named Argos, suffered some unspecified injuries but is being treated, the sheriff’s office said.
If anyone has any information on this animal abuse case, please contact the Animal Services Unit at 798-7517 or 798-7524 or submit an anonymous tip by clicking here.
