Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Former Maryland football coach Roy Lester has died at age 96. Lester sandwiched a disappointing three-year stint as Terrapins coach between a highly successful career at the high school level. His daughter, Amy Lester Greco, says her father died Sunday in Rockville, Maryland, due to complications from the new coronavirus. Lester went 7-25 at Maryland from 1969 through 1971. Before that, he compiled an 86-10-1 record during a 10-year run at Richard Montgomery High in Rockville. After his three years at Maryland, Lester enjoyed continued success as a high school coach. He won three state championships over 15 years at Paint Branch and Magruder.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — In their quest to keep quarterback Lamar Jackson upright and running, the Baltimore Ravens have put a priority on fortifying their offensive line following the retirement of eight-time Pro Bowl guard Marshal Yanda. The Ravens don't expect anyone will step in at right guard with the skill, experience and leadership that Yanda displayed in his 13th and final NFL season. But Baltimore hopes for a minimum drop-off in its effort to keep Jackson healthy and sustain a running attack that last year compiled a single-season record of 3,296 yards.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s average salary ahead of a postponed opening day remained at around $4.4 million for the fifth straight season, according to a study of contracts by The Associated Press. And that is before taking into account any decrease caused by a shortened season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The New York Yankees top payrolls for the first time since 2013 at nearly $242 million and tower over the Pittsburgh Pirates at $54 million -- the lowest of any big league team in six years. Top stars like Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole got more. The shrinking baseball middle class earned less.