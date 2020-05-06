Hanover County Board of Supervisors will hold public hearing on Wegmans project

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Board of Supervisors announced that there will be a public hearing on the Air Park Associates Wegmans project to request to amend proffers associated with the 1995 zoning of 217 acres near the intersection of Sliding Hill Road and New Ashcake Road.
The public hearing will take place on May 6 at 7 p.m. in the Administration Building.
In December Governor Northam announced Wegmans would invest $175 million to establish the facility located along Sliding Hill and Ashcake Roads in Ashland.
However, residents are concerned about the impacts of the historic area.
“Heavy traffic on roads that are not truck ready, excessive 24/7 noise of facility, stadium type lighting at the facility causing lights to enter our homes, devaluation of our homes (our biggest investments), destroyed wetlands, animal harm, unmarked slave graves, a marked family gravesite, the destruction of the integrity of our Brown Grove neighbors,” said Kelley Davis, who lives in the area.
The Board says they have extended the allowable time for comment.
By following and complying with Governor Northam’s social distancing guidelines, Hanover County has expanded ways residents can participate.
Residents can submit comments recorded via voice messages and emails and procedures for in-person speaking opportunities with specific precautions are enabled.
The opponents and proponents will each have one hour for in-person public comment followed by an hour each for emails and voice messages to be read into the record. Residents who wished to speak in person were required to register.
The applicants/proponents may have no more than five individuals in attendance, and opponents will have all remaining seats (no less than five) available to them.
Hanover County says staff will not be responsible for selecting or determining which individuals can remain but will be enforcing the 10-person rule.
If you are not registered, you will not be permitted to speak at the public hearing, and you will not be allowed in the Administration Building.
Wifi hotspots will be available in front of the Administration Building and in the parking lot to allow the public to view the hearing on their mobile device.
