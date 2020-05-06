Girl Scouts of Virginia donates 12,000 boxes of cookies to FeedMore

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Girl Scouts of Virginia will be donating 12,000 boxes of girl scout cookies to FeedMore.
The cookies were delivered from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. to FeedMore at 1415 Rhoadmiller Street in Richmond.
The cookies were originally supposed to be sold at cookie booths throughout central Virginia, but COVID-19 and social distancing measures disrupted the Girl Scout Cookie season.
Dunmar Moving Systems is helping out by transporting 1,000 cases of the cookies to FeedMore.
