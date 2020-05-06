Forecast: Slowly clearing skies Wednesday, a cold blast for the weekend

Lows in the 30s both Saturday and Sunday morning

By Andrew Freiden | May 6, 2020 at 4:15 AM EDT - Updated May 6 at 4:15 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Slowly clearing skies today with a near record cold weekend on tap.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy start with light rain before sunrise, then slowly brightening skies. Many areas go partly sunny this afternoon. Can’t rule out a stray shower. in the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Early sun, then clouds returns with later day rain, especially likely at night. Lows upper 40s, highs upper 60s. (Rain Chance 60% late in day then 70% at night)

First Alert: Overnight lows will dip into the 30s this weekend. Freeze warnings are possible. Please be thinking now how you can protect your gardens

SATURDAY:Partly sunny breezy and cold for May. Lows in the upper 30s, then highs mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs int he upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.