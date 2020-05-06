Experts: Now is the time to increase 401K if you are able

“Increasing their allocations to their 401k plan. It’s really an optimal time to do so with asset levels lower than they were a couple months ago,” said Joyce. He says your fixed 401K contribution automatically buys fewer shares of a fund when the market is pricey-- and MORE when the market is on sale-- so this is essentially a bargain. You can’t control the performance of the stock market-- but you can control how much you save. And Michael Joyce ays saving for the future and retirement should always be the big goal.