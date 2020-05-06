Entertainment venues await reopening, which may not happen for months

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While Virginia restaurants, gyms, and even churches can begin to move ahead with plans to reopen as early as next week, don't expect to go to your favorite entertainment venue anytime soon.
Theatres, bowling alleys and concerts are still banned under the governor’s orders. In fact, social events are the last on the list to reopen. That continues to have a big impact on business.
Right now some movie theatres across the country are reaching out to investors to avoid bankruptcy. In Central Virginia, people were already buying tickets for a popular outdoor concert venue before coronavirus hit. Now plans and expectations are uncertain.
Innsbrook After Hours was gearing up for its season debut next week, but of course, that won’t happen now.
"We’re not going to open until it’s safe to do so,” show producer Larry Creeger said.
He had country star Billy Currington set to take the stage on May 14. That’s been rescheduled for Labor Day weekend. Now Innsbrook may not kick off until July.
"The thing people don’t realize is we’re a small business…We’re suffering just like any other small business. We’re trying to work our way through it,” Creeger added.
Over at the Byrd Theatre, leaders are giving virtual tours about the building’s beautiful architecture and history since no movies can play right now. They’ve even launched a virtual screening room where you can watch movies from home while still supporting the theatre. The Byrd is now advertising its next event for July.
As for Innsbrook After Hours, organizers are awaiting direction from the governor on what an outside concert will look like in an age of social distancing. On average, some 4,000 people show up for any given show and event producers are anxious to welcome them.
"We have a lot of people who rely on us. We have restaurants. We have caterers. We have foundations. We have all of the vendors and suppliers,” Matthew Creeger added.
The Commonwealth will open in phases with the first phase kicking off next week. That’s for restaurants and churches but entertainment venues are considered phase three, and we may very well be months away from that.
