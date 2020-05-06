Double shooting under investigation in Richmond’s East End

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a double shooting that happened Tuesday night in Richmond’s East End.
Officers responded to the area near Nine Mile and Creighton Roads Road around 11:30 p.m. for a report of random gunfire.
Upon arrival, officers found two victims in the 3100 block of Nine Mile Road suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Both were taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 804-780-1000.
