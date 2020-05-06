2-day week and virtual learning could be new normal in Ohio schools starting this August

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - School could look a lot different for Ohio’s students in August.
During his daily Covid-19 news conference, Gov. Mike DeWine said that the fall semester could be two days a week, along with online learning for the rest of the week.
“Having students there for two days and other students there for two days, but you’re doing the distance learning during the entire period of time," he said.
Superintendent of Willoughby-Eastlake schools, Steve Thompson, told 19 News that the governor’s statement is on par with what other districts might do in the fall.
“We’ve put together a three-phase plan...and we’re trying to be as flexible as we can. There are so many changes that are going to come as a result of this...almost regardless of how we go back to school," said Thompson.
Some of the issues districts are facing: social distancing among students/staff, cleaning classrooms each day, the majority of students wearing masks, and transporting children to and from school.
Thompson said, “We know we can’t completely eliminate busing. We’ll do it spreading them out on the bus, cleaning protocols in place after each bus run.”
Despite all the potential changes that could occur, Thompson said the start of his district school year on Aug. 19 should be on time.
“We’ll follow what guidelines are from the governor’s office, obviously, but at this point we’re still anticipating that we will start school as it is currently scheduled.”