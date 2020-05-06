Curbside voting, ballot casting from vehicles available for Ashland General Election

ASHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Curbside voting and ballot casting from vehicles will be available in the Ashland General Election.
Signs will guide voters where they can cast their ballots from the safety of their vehicles.
To cast your ballot in person, social distancing marks will be implemented along the sidewalk will guide voters.
Voting will take place in the council chambers in the Town Hall and also curbside along Thompson and Henry Streets. Six voters will be allowed in the chambers at a time.
The town of Ashland says voters should wear protective masks and have photo ID ready.
Hand sanitizer will be available for use. Surfaces between voters will also be sanitized.
The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is May 12.
Voters will be able to cast their ballots on May 19.
If you have any questions while completing your application, please contact the office by calling (804) 365-6080 or by emailing hanovervoting@hanovercounty.gov.
For any other latest information, visit Hanover County’s website.
