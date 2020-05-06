Champion Brewing in Charlottesville offers delivery nationwide

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Champion Brewing in Charlottesville is now making deliveries directly to any front door across the United States. The brewery has opened up web orders to help bolster business during the COVID-19 shutdown. The founder of Champion Brewing, Hunter Smith, says the six and four-packs available online can have a positive impact on business and customers.
“I think in good times and bad, you know, good beer can kind of help at the end of a long day. So, I think that’s been part of the demand, and its kind of been cool to see while observing sanitation and distancing measures, still be able to see some familiar faces,” Smith said.
An age verified signature is required upon delivery of the drinks. Smith says while the feedback from those online orders have been good, business is only operating at about half of what it normally does at this time of year.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.