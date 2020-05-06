ChamberRVA announces COVID-19 relief fund for small businesses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - ChamberRVA announced a relief fund for small businesses in the Richmond region impacted by COVID-19.
The RVA Small Business Relief Fund will provide grants to qualifying businesses to help with rent, employee salaries and similar operating costs as a stop-gap relief pending aid from the state and the federal government.
The fund is a partnership between ChamberRVA and Facebook, which contributed $250,000 to seed this first round of funding.
“The RVA Small Business Relief Fund is an extraordinary example of creative collaboration within our business community. We are grateful for the generous seed funding from Facebook and the immediate support it will provide to our region’s small businesses. We are all in this together, and this fund demonstrates that,” ChamberRVA CEO Brian Anderson said.
Applications will be open Wednesday, May 13 at 9 a.m. and will close on Tuesday, May 19 at 5 p.m.
For more information and eligibility criteria, click here.
