Wilmington doctor with severe case of COVID-19 to be released from hospital

“I just learned late this morning that Jeff is being released to come home tomorrow. He will continue at home on oxygen and blood thinners in quarantine for 2 additional weeks. After that we (would) love to celebrate somehow with everyone if he is able. If he is able to take a ride then maybe we could meet up in our cars at the office again to give Glory to God for bringing him safely home. Love to all who prayed and supported us during this past month. Victory!!!”