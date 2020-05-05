Virginia Lottery launches casino, sports betting microsite

“The Lottery’s expanded gaming microsite includes links to the casino and sports betting legislation, information about regulatory requirements and deadlines, tools for citizens to participate in the rulemaking process, answers to frequently asked questions, and links to specific forms required to be submitted by casino stakeholders. The site will be updated as the Lottery progresses toward implementation of these new gaming initiatives, including additional information as it develops on licensing, audit and compliance requirements for operators, equipment manufacturers and distributors, suppliers and employees,” the lottery said.