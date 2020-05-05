Virginia Lottery launches casino, sports betting microsite

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Lottery has launched a casino and sports betting microsite, which will include information as the agency regulations for expanded gaming.
The microsite will have " important information about the rulemaking process and provides estimated timelines for when expanded gaming will become available for Virginia consumers."
For casinos, there will be information about materials that must be submitted by designated host cities and gaming partners for the preliminary review. Reviews must be done before a city can place the proposal in a local referendum during the Nov. 3 general election.
“The casino legislation requires a more comprehensive review of casino projects, including criminal history and financial performance investigations of designated gaming operators, during a much more extensive license application process. That process will not begin until sometime after the Nov. 3 referenda and after draft regulations are completed next April,” the lottery said.
Legislation passed requires the Virginia Lottery to award between four and 12 licenses for mobile sports wagering in Virginia. The Lottery Board will also be required to adopt initial sports betting regulations no later than Sept. 15, 2020, including 30 days of public comment on the proposed rules. After the rules are adopted, the lottery has 90 days to review applications and could award licenses late in the year or early 2021.
“The Lottery’s expanded gaming microsite includes links to the casino and sports betting legislation, information about regulatory requirements and deadlines, tools for citizens to participate in the rulemaking process, answers to frequently asked questions, and links to specific forms required to be submitted by casino stakeholders. The site will be updated as the Lottery progresses toward implementation of these new gaming initiatives, including additional information as it develops on licensing, audit and compliance requirements for operators, equipment manufacturers and distributors, suppliers and employees,” the lottery said.
To check out the microsite, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.