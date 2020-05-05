UVA gets $1 Million donation for coronavirus research

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia just got a $1 million boost in the effort to fight COVID-19.
Paul Manning, a longtime supporter, made the seven-figure commitment that will be used as one-year grants of up to $100,000 per research project directly related to COVID-19.
UVA’s Vice President for Research Melur K. “Ram” Ramasubramanian says the money will be used for research focused on things like testing, therapies, and vaccines.
