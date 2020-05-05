5th teen shot in span of two weeks in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Almost a dozen teens in Central Virginia have found themselves on the wrong side of a gun since late April.
The latest shooting took place on Monday evening on Silver Avenue in Richmond, where a male teen was shot.
"Police were all over, and I saw two of them run into the house across the street, " said neighbor Gloria Harmon.
Harmon says she was in her living room that evening and saw police directly across the street at her neighbor’s home.
“I saw them bring a young man out. [He] looked like he was in a lot of distress when they brought him out to put him in the rescue squad,” she said.
It's unfortunately perhaps an all too familiar scene in recent weeks.
In the early morning hours of April 23, police found a 15-year-old with a gunshot wound on North 21st Street. He later died at the hospital.
That same day, another 15-year-old was shot and killed on Redd Street. Police say the suspected shooter turned out to be a 12-year-old boy.
Last Tuesday, a 12-year-old boy shot and killed himself on Buckner Street in Petersburg, and NBC12 sources say it was an accidental shooting.
On Thursday in Chesterfield, police say another 15-year-old was shot by a gun wielded by a relative on Ronaldton Road.
The Chesterfield teen is also expected to survive, much like the victim on Silver Avenue.
“I see a lot of young people - young guys over there a lot, and I didn’t realize they had guns. I hear gunshots, but I don’t know where it’s coming from, and so it does frighten me," Harmon said.
She says that police checked out the home, going through the outside of the house and even garbage cans. No information yet from police on suspects or arrests.
Harmon adds that despite the fear she has of her neighborhood - she still hopes for the best.
“I pray every day. That’s what I’m in here doing - praying daily. And I’m praying for that young man that he’s going to be alright," she added.
Despite the shootings, Chesterfield and Henrico did not report and uptick in criminal activity involving teens. Richmond Police did not comment yet on any spikes but did say that despite many outreach programs being put on hold during the pandemic, their Community, Youth and Intervention Services (CYIS) Unit is still working to make connections with youth here in Richmond, even virtually.
