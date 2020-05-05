Synalloy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Synalloy Corp. (SYNL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.
The maker of stainless steel pipe, storage tanks and specialty chemicals posted revenue of $74.7 million in the period.
Synalloy shares have dropped 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 50% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYNL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYNL