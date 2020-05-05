Sports Backers celebrates Cinco De Mayo, Taco Tuesday with virtual 5k

The 5k costs $17 and will include a taco trot t-shirt, a printable race bib and a virtual event badge. Sports Backers will send you the t-shirt in mid-May. (Source: Sports Backers)
By Adrianna Hargrove | May 5, 2020 at 9:12 AM EDT - Updated May 5 at 9:12 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sports Backers announced that they will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo and Taco Tuesday with their first virtual 5k called ‘Taco Trot 5k’.

The 5k costs $17 and will include a taco trot t-shirt, a printable race bib and a virtual event badge. Sports Backers will send you the t-shirt in mid-May.

Runners can run or walk 3.1 miles wherever they like, whenever they like.

Sports Backers also put together a list of local restaurants where runners can get take out for the post-taco trot feast.

Those restaurants include:

  • En Su Boca
  • La Milpa
  • Little Mexico
  • Casa del Barco
  • Wong Gonzalez
  • Wong’s Tacos
  • Lalo’s Cocina
  • Maya
  • Mi Jalisco
  • Big Kitchen

Participants can register through May 5.

