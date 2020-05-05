Sports Backers celebrates Cinco De Mayo, Taco Tuesday with virtual 5k

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sports Backers announced that they will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo and Taco Tuesday with their first virtual 5k called ‘Taco Trot 5k’.
The 5k costs $17 and will include a taco trot t-shirt, a printable race bib and a virtual event badge. Sports Backers will send you the t-shirt in mid-May.
Runners can run or walk 3.1 miles wherever they like, whenever they like.
Sports Backers also put together a list of local restaurants where runners can get take out for the post-taco trot feast.
Those restaurants include:
- En Su Boca
- La Milpa
- Little Mexico
- Casa del Barco
- Wong Gonzalez
- Wong’s Tacos
- Lalo’s Cocina
- Maya
- Mi Jalisco
- Big Kitchen
Participants can register through May 5.
