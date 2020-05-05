Spider swimming honors seniors with virtual graduation

It was a virtual graduation. Gilbert, Weiskopf, Maddy Chao, Eliza Manning and Hannah Gouger entered the meeting to find numerous friends, family members, teammates and alumnae awaiting them. Head coach Matt Barany had planned the event, reaching out to a friend at USA Swimming who was able to help get him in touch with Olympic gold medalist Maya DiRado-Andrews, and after he was able to secure her as keynote speaker, the university helped him get everything else into place.