Richmond food drive collects more than 4 tons of canned food

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond community donated more than 8,000 pounds of canned food during a food drive to benefit GoochlandCares, UP RVA, and Henrico County Family and Community Engagement.
The food drive happened on May 1 at the Tuckahoe Village Shopping Center in front of Holland Family Chiropractic in Richmond.
More than 30 volunteers helped coordinate the drive.
“UP RVA is so grateful to the Richmond community for providing our families with so much food this past Friday. It was so nice to be able to drop off bags of groceries with our families as they headed into the weekend. Our students, families, and staff are extremely grateful for everyone’s generosity,” Executive Director of UP RVA Toby Desch said.
Because of the success, another food drive is scheduled for June 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the same location.
Needed items include:
- canned meats (chicken, tuna, pork, salmon and beef)
- soups and stews
- canned fruits and vegetables
- pasta and pasta sauce
- individually wrapped snacks
Flip-top cans are helpful, especially for younger recipients, organizers said.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.