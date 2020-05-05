Restaurant owners looking ahead to phase re-opening

Mayor Levar Stoney was at Abuelita’s, supporting Latino businesses on Cinco de Mayo. When asked what to do about employees making more collecting unemployment than they do working, he had this to say: “the goal is for those recipients to get back to meaningful work as quickly as possible and right now, I know there’s a back and forth on whether or not I can receive a larger sum on unemployment in comparison to actually working, if we can just get people back to work that should be the priority for those individuals who are currently recipients of unemployment benefits, the goal is for those recipients to get back to meaningful work as quickly as possible and right now that should be the priority.”