Police: 2 arrested in connection sexual assault of juvenile shared on social media

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they arrested two men in connection with the sexual assault of an underage girl posted on social media.
Tasheen Walker, 20; and Jonah Fishburne, 18; are both charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to jail records.
A booking photo of Fishburne was not immediately available.
Police began their investigation at approximately 11 p.m. Monday after a Facebook Live video they say depicted the sexual assault of a juvenile was created, North Charleston Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard said.
Officers were able to determine the incident location, find the victim and identify two suspects in the case, Deckard said.
"North Charleston Police Department detectives have the video and the community is asked not to share any copies, links, still shots, or any other rendering of the video," Deckard said. "The video contains child pornography and the sharing of the video, images, or links to it, is unlawful pursuant to South Carolina Law 16-15-405 - Second Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor."
If the news media or any other individual is sent and/or receives any emails, text messages, Facebook messages or posts, photographs or videos of minors engaged in sexual activity or other forms of child pornography, do not further review and notify the North Charleston Police Department Special Victim’s Unit Sgt. Jonathan Glenn, immediately via email at jglenn@northcharleston.org.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.