News to Know for May 5: Virginia reopens next week; COVID-19 testing begins in Henrico; National Guard deployed to assist testing; Scattered showers

A Chilly or even cold stretch of weather (for May).
Cool and cloudy with light scattered showers.
Rain chance highest at 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Highs in the mid-50s.
Monday, Governor Ralph Northam announced a three-phase plan to get the commonwealth back up and running. Phase one is set to be implemented on May 15, 2020.
“Everyone in Virginia made sacrifices but everything you have done has truly made a difference,” said Northam.
Under phase one of the “Forward Virginia Plan,” social gatherings of more than 10 are still banned, social distancing is still in effect, teleworking where possible and face masks are recommended while in public. Northam’s Executive Order 53 kept some non-essential business closed like salons and gyms. That order has been extended through May 14.
As businesses and churches reopen, physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and disinfection and better workplace safety are a must. Phase one could last between two and four weeks.
Under phase two of the plan, there is a ban on social gatherings of more than 50 people, face coverings still recommended in public and further easing of business limitations. That could take another two to four weeks
Phase three of the plan, which could be 10 to 12 weeks away, would remove the ban on social gatherings and remove capacity limits in establishments.
The Henrico County Health District announced that they will be offering to test to residents who are five years of age and older who have COVID-19 symptoms.
The community testing event is May 5 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nottingham Green Apartments pool house near Gallant Drive.
Appointments should be made, however, walk-in testing is available.
To set up an appointment, call 804-205-3501.
Louisa County announced that they will be offering free drive-thru testing for residents this week.
Testing will be located at the Louisa County Health Department on May 8.
Anyone who is 18 years of age or older who have COVID-19 symptoms can get tested.
Residents must schedule an appointment first by calling 434-972-6261 on May 6 and May 7.
More than 100 Virginia National Guardsmen have deployed across the state to assist in COVID-19 testing.
Since April 27, six teams have traveled across the Commonwealth after receiving extensive training at Waller Depot in Henrico County.
This comes as Governor Ralph Northam called on the need for more testing across the Commonwealth, specifically in long-term care facilities.
Since the first teams were deployed, crews have completed testing at 11 long-term care facilities who contacted their local health departments or emergency management to get their residents and staff tested.
Henrico police said a death investigation is underway in the county’s East End.
Officers were called to the 5000 block of Miller’s Lane shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday.
Officials said the victim is a man “with trauma.”
Police have also confirmed a shooting investigation in the same location.
Police did not release any additional details.
Chesterfield police are investigating the deaths of a man and woman after responding to a welfare check.
Police were called just before 4 p.m. on Monday to a home for a welfare check in the 2500 block of Reymet Road.
Officers said the two had not been heard from in more than a week.
Inside the home, police found the bodies of a man and woman.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Students from Richmond Public Schools will be receiving laptops amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras announced on March 24, the launching of a new online survey for parents to fill out who have children who need the devices and lack access to technology outside of school operations.
Superintendent Jason Kamras says having laptops will help them complete schoolwork while campuses are closed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
Students who attend these following schools will receive their laptops on May 5:
- Blackwell Elementary School
- G.W. Carver Elementary School
- John B. Cary Elementary School
- Chimborazo Elementary School
- Fairfield Court Elementary School
- George Mason Elementary School
- William Fox Elementary School
Busch Gardens said it will be extending memberships and annual passes due to the coronavirus closures.
Busch Gardens said the active memberships and annual passes will be automatically extended for a period at lease as long as the temporary closures.
The park will also grant complimentary membership tier upgrades for all active members for the remainder of 2020.
Pass members who are deferring payments or not up to date with payments are not eligible for the rewards or extension.
Additional details on the memberships and annual passes can be found, HERE.
