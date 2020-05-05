Metro Richmond Zoo temporarily opens for drive-thru tours

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Metro Richmond Zoo announced they will temporarily open drive-thru tours for guests.
Starting on May 7, guests can enjoy narrated and educational tours while in the comfort and safety of their own vehicles.
The tours will last approximately one hour and allows easy access for social distancing.
Animals guests will learn about will be chimpanzees, giraffe, cheetah, kangaroos, monkeys, orangutans, penguins and many others.
Tickets can be purchased on Metro Richmond Zoo’s website.
Visits will be scheduled and capacity will be limited.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.