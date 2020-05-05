10,000 masks to be donated to city’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Mayor Levar Stoney and Councilman Michael Jones announced Tuesday that 10,000 face masks will soon be distributed around Richmond’s Southside.
The masks were donated by the owner of the BeautiFull Beauty Supply Store.
Jones says most of the masks will be distributed to minority communities. He wants to make sure those who can’t afford something as simple as a mask receive one.
“It’s not to exclude any other communities, it is really just to pinpoint and laser in on the communities that we know are being adversely affected," said Jones.
Jones says we’ll have more information about the mask distribution sites in the coming days.
