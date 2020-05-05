Lubbock’s Jazz donates wall money to workers

Jazz: A Louisiana Kitchen will donate money on its walls to its employees. (Source: Jazz Facebook)
By KCBD Staff | May 5, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT - Updated May 5 at 4:13 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jazz: A Louisiana Kitchen has been a staple of the Lubbock restaurant industry for the past decades and now the Cajun restaurant wants to give back to its employees.

People have been stapling bills on the walls since the restaurant opened 34 years ago. Now, management has decided to take that money down and give it to employees to make up for lost wages.

The restaurant will also have a contest in which people can guess how much money is on the wall to win a $100 gift card.

Jazz management says it is planning a grand re-opening when it is safe to do so. The restaurant will open up with the hope that customers will bring back the tradition of decorating the walls with money.

🔥 BIG Announcement 🔥 We’d like to start by thanking you for your support through curbside in these strange times, and throughout the last 34 years! Watch the video for the full scoop then comment your ONE guess for a chance to win $100 to Jazz! For more chances to win, share this post and comment “shared” or tag 3 friends, and we’ll pick 25 random winners for a $10 gift card! (Full details and rules in the comments). Good luck! We love you guys more than you know and we can’t wait to see you curbside for now, and back in the dining room when the time comes! ❤️

Posted by Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen Lubbock on Monday, May 4, 2020

