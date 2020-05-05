The Legend of Secretariat started in Caroline County

CAROLINE, Va. (WWBT)- Secretariat is known for his 1973 Triple Crown win and being the most dominant racehorse ever to take the track.
But the beginning of his story took place just north of Richmond at Meadow Farms in Caroline County. The famed horse spent nearly two full years at Meadow Stables before heading off to reach stardom.
Secretariat won the Triple Crown in convincing fashion, setting records in all three races. His marks for the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes still stand today, and his Belmont win came by a remarkable 31 lengths.
He had all the attributes for success, boasting a stride that could cover 25 feet in a single bound. He was tall, strong and fast, and literally had a bigger heart to power him. According to Secretariat Tourism Manager and Historian of Meadow Farms Leeanne Ladin, most full-grown racehorses have a heart of between 8-10 lbs. Secretariat’s perfectly normal heart weighed 22 lbs.
The stallion is also the only animal considered by many to be among the best athletes in the world. He's been on the cover of Time, Newsweek and Sports Illustrated, and ESPN ranked him in its Top 50 Athletes of the 20th Century, slotting him at No. 35.
As his legend lives on, so does his legacy. Triple Crown winners American Pharaoh and Justify are both great-great-great grandsons of Secretariat.
You can learn more about the legend of Secretariat in Episode Three of Season Three of “How We Got Here.” Download it now on Apple Podcasts.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.