Ledbury & Virginia 30 Day Fund teaming up, donating masks to 140 businesses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On May 15, several businesses will be reopening as Governor Ralph Northam has instilled a three-phase reopening plan for Virginia.
It’s no secret that some businesses have struggled, but because of the Virginia 30 Day Fund, more than 140 businesses in the commonwealth have remained opened.
Now the organization is teaming up, with Ledbury, to ensure every business in the Virginia 30 Day Fund feels safe by providing them free masks.
“We feel blessed that we can help supply this need at this critical time but also at the same time keep our employees busy and employed,” said the founder of Ledbury, Paul Trible.
So far, the Virginia 30 Day Fund has funded over 140 businesses and co-founder Pete Snyder says he saw that Ledbury was already sowing good seeds and the decision to partner was an easy decision.
“Paul said, 'Hey look, there’s a real need for masks and we need to make sure our first responders are safe,” said co-founder of the Virginia 30 Day Fund, Pete Snyder.
The businesses are able to choose the color of the mask and even request a custom logo if needed.
“When their customers walk in the door and they see the mask and the colors - it’s going to give the customers a better sense of security,” said Trible.
As the governor slowly begins to open businesses back up, Paul says he’s been extremely blessed to still be afloat and knows it’s no easy task returning to normal. He’s just happy he can help.
“Whatever we can do to help in some small way, we want to do that,” said Trible.
“There’s one thing to say - you flick a switch and were open for business, but it’s entirely different to win back consumer business," said Snyder. “The generosity and kindness of Ledbury, and what Paul is doing, is just a classic example of pay it forward and its happening all around the commonwealth.”
If your business needs mask, Ledbury says you can contact them or if you would like to purchase an individual mask, click here.
