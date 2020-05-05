Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRGINIA
Virginia governor extends business closures another week
RICHMOND, Va, (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he anticipates allowing nonessential businesses in the state to reopen by the end of next week. Northam's announcement extended by a week an executive order that closed businesses to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. The order initially was set to expire on Friday. It is now scheduled to expire on May 15. The governor says the state has made improvements in “flattening the curve,” or slowing the rate of new infections, and he says the state also has procured the necessary medical supplies to deal with new cases. But he says more time is needed before businesses reopen.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TOWN LAYOFFS
Virginia town announces layoffs amid coronavirus outbreak
ABINGDON, Va. (AP) — A Virginia town says it is laying off full-time and part-time workers because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The town of Abingdon announced in a statement that the town manager reduced spending in response to revenue projections that suggested losses from taxes on sales, meals and lodging. While not expecting a deficit, Mayor J. Wayne Craig said in the statement that spending cuts mean 13 full-time and 64 part-time town employees will be laid off. Craig also said the town will place a hold on all nonessential spending such as travel, training and equipment replacement.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-AIRCRAFT CARRIER
Carrier prepares to go back to sea after virus outbreak
WASHINGTON (AP) — The message driving the hard-working crew of the coronavirus-stricken aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt is simple: It’s time to get back to work. Preparing the ship now off the coast of Guam for sea duty is a meticulous task involving its 4,800 sailors and commander, Capt. Carlos Sardiello. Most of the crew were sent ashore for quarantine last month and the ship underwent multiple cleanings daily. At least 1,000 Theodore Roosevelt sailors are still testing positive for the virus, and only those who prove to be virus-free after two tests are allowed back on board. The ship is expected to head out to sea in a couple of weeks.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SECLUDED ISLAND
Secluded Chesapeake Bay island keeps eye on virus from afar
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Accessible only by plane or boat, Tangier Island in the Chesapeake Bay has reported zero cases of the coronavirus. But the virus is now as close it can get without crossing the water. Though its one school and two churches have shuttered, life has continued at a level of normalcy that much of the nation lost weeks ago. The small fishing community's mayor says its seclusion has made it a safe haven. But the community’s protective isolation could also be its undoing if the coronavirus comes ashore. Disease can spread fast in the close-knit community, which hasn’t had a full-time doctor in half a century.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS
Senate reopens despite risks as House preps more virus aid
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has reopened in a Capitol largely shuttered by the coronavirus, but prospects for quick action on a new aid package are uncertain. Lawmakers face a deepening national debate over how best to confront the deadly pandemic and its economic devastation. Senate Republicans are reluctant to spend more money on virus relief. They hope the gradual reopening of the economy will reduce the need for more aid. But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to soon unveil a new relief package. The 100 senators are convening for the first time since March. The House is staying away on doctor’s orders due to health risks.
DOMINION-GENERATION
Dominion expects bills to rise to pay for renewable mandates
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Customers of Dominion Energy Virginia can expect their bills to increase by an average of about 3% annually over the next decade as the company changes its generation mix to comply with new renewable energy mandates. That's according to a recent regulatory filing from Virginia's largest utility. The document called an integrated resource plan was filed Friday. It lays out plans for an enormous expansion of renewable energy and energy storage, in order to comply with the Virginia Clean Economy Act lawmakers passed earlier this year. The IRP is not an official request to build any project or change rates. That would require separate approval from legislators.
AP-VA-VIRGINIAN-PILOT-DOWNTOWN BUILDING
The Virginian-Pilot leaves iconic downtown Norfolk building
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The Virginian-Pilot has officially moved out of the downtown Norfolk building that it had occupied for more than 80 years. The newspaper reported Sunday that its owners turned the keys over to a developer who plans to turn the building into apartments. The Pilot will move to offices in Newport News that are already being used by its sister paper, the Daily Press. The move follows an industry trend of papers leaving traditional downtown offices for smaller spaces that are often leased, not owned. The building drew emptier as technology and the changing news business thinned staff. Papers like The Philadelphia Inquirer and Chicago Tribune have made similar moves.
BC-VA-VIRUS OUTBREAK-CHURCH LAWSUIT
Justice Department sides with church over virus restrictions
CHINCOTEAUGUE. Va. (AP) — The Justice Department has filed a statement of interest siding with a Virginia church suing the state’s governor over restrictions because of the coronavirus. The filing was made Sunday in support of the Lighthouse Fellowship Church, which is in Chincoteague on the state’s Eastern Shore. The lawsuit alleges the church’s pastor, Kevin Wilson, was issued a criminal citation because he held a service with 16 people on April 5. Authorities allege the church violated the state’s ban on gatherings of more than 10 people. The Justice Department’s filing, citing the lawsuit, says the church had maintained social distancing and had extensive sanitizing of common surfaces.