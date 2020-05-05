‘It’s time for them to pay up’: Petersburg mayor gets tough after discovering water service thefts

Right now, Petersburg is losing $3.2 million from people who are past due on their water bills. Last year, leaders started cutting off service due to non-payment. NBC12 found out more than 700 customers saw their service disconnected between July of 2019 and January of 2020. Some 300 customers got their water back by paying what they owed. Right now, 46 households are without water during this health pandemic. That has one council member livid.