Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Heat president Pat Riley says there has been no better man or coach in the history of the profession than Don Shula. Shula died Monday at his home in South Florida at age 90. He won the most games of any NFL coach and led the Dolphins to the only perfect season in league history. Shula surpassed George Halas’ league-record 324 victories in 1993. He retired following the 1995 season with 347 wins, 173 losses and six ties, and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1997.
UNDATED (AP) — Success for athletes and coaches usually is measured by numbers. AP Pro Football Writer Barry Wilner says that’s a too-limited way to encapsulate the impact of Don Shula on professional football. Sure, the numbers are astounding. But Shula was much more than the NFL's winningest coach. He was an influential force on the league's powerful competition committee and a stickler for the rules and fair play. He was among the game's most adaptable coaches and one of the first to embrace the significance of special teams. Shula died Monday at age 90.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s average salary ahead of a postponed opening day remained at around $4.4 million for the fifth straight season, according to a study of contracts by The Associated Press. And that is before taking into account any decrease caused by a shortened season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The New York Yankees top payrolls for the first time since 2013 at nearly $242 million and tower over the Pittsburgh Pirates at $54 million -- the lowest of any big league team in six years. Top stars like Mike Trout and Gerrit Cole got more. The shrinking baseball middle class earned less.
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — Tampa Bay Rays minor leaguer Blake Bivens says he learned through social media of the deaths of three family members last summer. Speaking publicly for what is believed to be the first time about the Aug. 28 deaths of his wife, young son and mother-in-law, Bivens recalled details of traveling home to Keeling, Virginia, from Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he had been on a road trip with the Rays’ Double-A Montgomery affiliate. The 24-year-old pitcher’s brother-in-law was arrested, charged with three counts of murder and is awaiting trial. Bivens spoke Sunday for more than 30 minutes with a Danville, Virginia, pastor. The conversation was aired live on Facebook.