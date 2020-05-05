‘Help us save our daycares:’ Child care center hosts virtual fundraiser

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - During the COVID-19 pandemic, some childcare centers have remained open with limited capacity, but others have shut their doors. A Henrico daycare is stepping in to help their fellow childcare providers, hosting a virtual fundraiser.
“We’ve seen it where there are some centers open right now but their capacity is really low,” explained Cynthia Williams Bey, owner of Heaven Sent Childcare. “Parents have lost their jobs, as childcare providers - I see that my colleagues, morally, cannot see charging these parents for childcare that they are not receiving. They are having to close their doors.”
Williams Bey says there has been some support in the form of grants and PPP loans, but in some cases, she says the funds are not enough.
“They just put something out to allow the childcare providers to get paid for the children being absent if they had to shut down for a two week period, so it’s there and it’s appreciated, but it is too late for some centers," she explained.
Heaven Sent Childcare has been in business for15 years and has remained open during the pandemic, operating under restrictions. Williams-Bey says their 15 year anniversary is bittersweet, so they wanted to help others.
“Everyone loves music, music makes everyone happy, so how about we have a virtual charity event and try to raise money to bless 15 childcare centers," Williams-Bey said.
‘Help Us Save our Daycares’ is a virtual dance party, to raise money for 15 other childcare centers.
“We want parents in the community to nominate [centers],” said Williams-Bey. “It doesn’t benefit Heaven Sent at all, all of the proceeds are going to go to these centers.”
“Child care providers, we are the foundation, we help, we partner with the parents,” said Williams-Bey.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.