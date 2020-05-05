Hanover deputies investigating ‘suspicious situation’ that happened in neighborhood

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a “suspicious situation” that happened in a neighborhood on Monday.
Deputies said they were called to the Kings Charter area after a citizen reported that their teenage child was “called out by a driver of a stopped pickup truck while walking in the neighborhood.”
The driver did not get out and immediately drove away.
The vehicle was captured on a home surveillance camera at the time of the incident. It is described as a black pickup with a gray camper shell and a Trump sticker on the back.
Deputies said the driver is described as a large white man with red hair and a beard who is about 30-40 years of age, wearing a red shirt and a tattoo on his left wrist.
Officials believe it to be an isolated incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
