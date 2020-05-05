Glen Allen English teacher named Henrico Schools’ 2020 Teacher of the Year

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Glen Allen High School English teacher Lindsey Pantele has been named Henrico Schools’ 2020 Teacher of the Year.
Pantele found out she was the winner on Tuesday when a school bus pulled up to her house for the surprise announcement.
As part of her reward, she was given $1,000 courtesy of Henrico Federal Credit Union.
“As a product of Henrico County, it has been a privilege getting to work in the county that shaped who I’ve become as a teacher. We have worked so hard for 10 years [since Glen Allen opened] to build a sense of community. I think winning this award is another way for the school and the staff to be proud. I would not be the teacher I am today if not for all of them,” Pantele said.
Jessica Orzechowski, a world history and government teacher at Varina High School, was named HCPS’ First-Year Teacher of the Year.
“Other finalists for the Teacher of the Year Award were Melinda Pastuszak from Chamberlayne Elementary School, Twin Hickory Elementary School’s Candace Wilcox, Tedra Buckler from Quioccasin Middle School and Jamie Roberts from John Rolfe Middle School. One finalist is selected from each of Henrico’s five magisterial districts,” a release said.
The finalists were all given $500.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.