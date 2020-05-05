Forgotten first responders: The COVID-19 lockdown has hit Virginia’s child welfare system hard

By Allison Gilbreath
The vulnerabilities of our children continue to be exacerbated by COVID-19. From school closures and economic hardships to social isolation and family confinement, the pandemic has added new stressors for families across Virginia.
And the reality is that we are just beginning to scratch the surface.
While most of our attention has been on flattening the curve and reopening the economy, we have yet to focus on the hidden impacts on children. The stay-at-home order aimed at stopping the spread of the virus means more time at home but could also mean more harm to a child.
When there is a crisis, we rely on child welfare workers to step in and take immediate action. Many of the situations this workforce handles are dangerous and fully qualify as emergencies. Rarely do we see, or even think about, child welfare workers when we envision first responders, yet they protect one of the most vulnerable populations in our community. They, too, provide a critical service.
The Department of Labor recently declared “child welfare workers and service providers” on its list of emergency responders as needed for the response to COVID-19. But, Virginia has yet to adopt all the relief benefits for workers, such as paid leave and medical leave. Those benefits are desperately needed for workers due to physical risks and the need to balance caseloads as well as their own personal welfare.
In Virginia, according to the KIDS COUNT data center, there are nearly 5,000 children in foster care, with 500 aging out each year without being adopted or returning home. Due to the pandemic, we expect those numbers to rise, ultimately putting a greater strain on a system that is already at a breaking point in many places.
This is a time of increased stress, and the pandemic has created conditions that will also increase the maltreatment of children. Many children have lost their social safety nets such as schools, churches and after-school activities. The Virginia Department of Social Services reports that calls to the Child Protective Services hotline have plummeted due to schools being closed and teachers not being able to report abuse or neglect.
Despite the obstacles presented by COVID-19, child welfare workers are still committed to finding new and existing arrangements to keep kids safe at home. However, they are overwhelmed.
Caseworkers are required to use new technology systems to engage with youth, families and colleagues. Meetings, court proceedings, therapy programs and family visitations are taking place online. When in-person visits are necessary for especially at-risk children, caseworkers show up like other frontline workers in their personal protective equipment. The only part of the job that has stopped is the travel in-between visits. In fact, child welfare workers are putting in more hours than ever before.
The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.