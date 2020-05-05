Forecast: Chilly and showery Tuesday with highs in the 50s

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Chilly or even cold stretch of weather (for May)
TUESDAY: Cool and cloudy with light scattered showers. Rain chance highest 10am-2pm. Highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low to mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with showers possible. Lows in the lower 40s, highs in the mid 60s (PM Rain Chance: 40%)
First Alert: Overnight lows will dip into the 30s this weekend. Freeze warnings are possible. Please be thinking now how you can protect your gardens
SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s. Nighttime lows mid 30s
SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 60s.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.