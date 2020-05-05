DMV releases new safety video as 17 motorcyclists die in crashes as of May

“While Virginia continues to observe social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, some people may see a leisurely motorcycle ride as a way to get some fresh air,” said Ken Crumpler, DMV’s Motorcycle Safety Coordinator and an avid rider. “Just because there is less traffic on the roadways, we shouldn’t let ourselves be lulled into a false sense of security. Staying alert, maintaining a safe speed, and wearing safety gear is just as important as ever so everyone gets home safely.”