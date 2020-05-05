Dinwiddie County launches “Dinwiddie Gives” campaign to assist local food pantries

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Dinwiddie County has launched a campaign called “Dinwiddie Gives” to assist local food pantries in the area.
All four pantries in Dinwiddie are in need of canned goods and non-perishable items.
On May 12 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., donations will be accepted at four food pantries:
- Asbury United Methodist Church, 20707 First St., McKenney, VA 23872, (needs meat and peanut butter)
- Carson Community Food Pantry, 12715 Acorn Dr., North Dinwiddie, VA 23805
- Dinwiddie Food Bank, 12318 Boydton Plank Rd., Dinwiddie, VA 23841 (Annex Building)
- Ocran United Methodist Church, 20221 Cox Rd., Sutherland, VA 23885
“Dinwiddie is a close-knit community and in times such as these, our citizens embrace the spirit of giving," Tammie Collins, Dinwiddie County’s Deputy County Administrator for Planning and Community Development, said. "We look forward to replenishing the shelves of our food pantries so that they may continue to serve our friends and neighbors in need. “
Monetary donations are welcome and can be mailed to the addresses listed.
