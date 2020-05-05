Colorado teen accused of killing cat now suspected of killing woman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A teen once accused of killing a cat is now suspected of killing a nurse.
Police received a call on the morning of April 28 asking officers to check up on 44-year-old Bridget Kenner. They found her dead inside a home in the 8000 block of Fallgold Court on the northeast side of the city.
Kenner worked as a nurse with Centura Health.
"We are shocked and saddened to learn of the news regarding Bridget’s death," spokesperson Andy Sinclair with Centura Health wrote to 11 News. "Our Centura-Penrose-St. Francis Health Services family sends our deepest condolences to her family and friends across the community. Bridget was a registered nurse with Centura for over 10 years -- we shall miss her."
Nineteen-year-old Cohen Heath and a 16-year-old were arrested for first-degree murder. Heath was booked into the El Paso County Jail and the younger teen was booked into the Spring Creek Youth Services Center.
Heath was previously accused of killing a cat last fall. According to arrest papers obtained by 11 News at the time, Heath allegedly told investigators he was high on meth and hearing voices in his head telling him to kill something. The arrest affidavit alleges Heath considered killing his friend who was sleeping over or killing his mother but opted to kill the cat instead because it would be easier.
He bonded out of jail for that crime on Oct. 2 and reportedly failed to show up for court in the months since.
Heath is currently being held without bond for Kenner's death.
Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.
This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated. Heath had posted bond in the felony animal abuse case back on October 2.
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.