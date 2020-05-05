Close encounter with black bear caught on camera in Alaska

“There’s a lot of times that I see people on the trail, I might be investigating a bear incident, I start talking to them and they say ‘Oh yeah, we’ve got bear spray’ and I say ‘I don’t see it,’ and it turns out it’s in the bottom of their pack,” Battle says. “Well, they wouldn’t be able to get to it if they actually needed it, so I always try to get people to wear it on their belt or on a harness or something like that so that they have quick access to it.”