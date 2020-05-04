Virginia Department of Corrections celebrates Correctional Officers’ Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections (VaDoC) will be celebrating Correctional Officers’ Week by recognizing the men and women on the frontlines who are promoting and protecting the safety of incarcerated Virginians and the public during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Governor Ralph Northam declared that May 3-May 9 will be Correctional Officers’ Week in Virginia.
Throughout the week, the VaDoC will pause to recognize and honor more than 13,000 of Virginia’s correctional officers.
