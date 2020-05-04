UVA health trial testing convalescent plasma as potential COVID-19 treatment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia Health System is launching a new clinical trial to test the effectiveness of a potential treatment for patients with COVID-19.
The trial will test whether using plasma from patients who have recovered from the coronavirus works to treat those currently suffering from COVID-19. Patients at UVA who have tested positive for the coronavirus are being offered the opportunity to participate in the trial.
Doctors say plasma from recovered patients, also known as convalescent plasma, contains antibodies to COVID-19 that could potentially aid in treating those who are sick.
“That type of therapy has been used with success for other coronaviruses, including MERS and SARS, and has even been used recently in the Ebola outbreak in West Africa,” Associate Professor of Infectious Diseases Dr. Scott Heysell said.
The convalescent plasma will be provided by the American Red Cross. Doctors at UVA are reaching out to those who have recovered from COVID-19 to see if they’re willing to be screened as potential plasma donors. Others in the community who have tested positive for the coronavirus are being asked to contact the Red Cross to see if they’re eligible to donate and help with the clinical trial.
