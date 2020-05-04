Trex: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ Trex Co. (TREX) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $42.4 million.
On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 73 cents.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 60 cents per share.
The maker of fencing and decking products posted revenue of $200.4 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $198.1 million.
For the current quarter ending in July, Trex said it expects revenue in the range of $180 million to $190 million.
Trex shares have climbed 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $99.53, a rise of 53% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TREX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TREX