On this day: Secretariat wins first ‘Triple Crown’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, May 5th, 1973, Secretariat won the first leg of horse racing’s most coveted prize – the Triple Crown.
The legend of Secretariat began in a humble foaling shed in the pasture of the Meadow Stables in Caroline County. That area is now known as Meadow Event Park, where the State Fair of Virginia is normally held each year.
Learn more about Secretariat’s incredible career and life from Leeanne Ladin, the Secretariat tourism manager and historian at the Meadow Event Park in Episode 3 of Season 3 of the How We Got Here Podcast.
